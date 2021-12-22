GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Down 7.1%

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 135,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

About GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

