Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

NYSE:PAC opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $534,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

