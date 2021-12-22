GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. 666,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

