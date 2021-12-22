GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.39. 913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 985,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.