Hailiang Education Group (HLG) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 69 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 7.81 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.20 million -18.68

Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors 1.16% -30.99% 6.14%

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 341 1195 1467 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 108.44%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.