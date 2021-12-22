Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,360.51 ($17.97). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,323 ($17.48), with a volume of 523,470 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.44) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.53) to GBX 1,381 ($18.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.73).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,439.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

