Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).

HSP stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £129.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.96. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.66).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

