Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Christopher Jones Purchases 9,000 Shares

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).
HSP stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £129.25 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.96. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.66).
