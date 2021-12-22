Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $15.40 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $168.99. 34,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,577. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.