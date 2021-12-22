Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. 85,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

