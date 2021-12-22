HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 410,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

