HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 111 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

