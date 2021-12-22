Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $40.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $154.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 126.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 96.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 107,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,248. The company has a market cap of $695.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

