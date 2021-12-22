Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004 ($13.26).

HSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.33) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.21) to GBX 970 ($12.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.76) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HSX stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 850 ($11.23). The company had a trading volume of 588,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 837.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 859. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,027.50 ($13.58).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

