Hord (HORD) Trading Up 5% This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $482,596.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,482,894 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

