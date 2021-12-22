HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €127.20 ($142.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.02. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a twelve month high of €128.60 ($144.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

