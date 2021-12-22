Hovde Group Begins Coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.37. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.