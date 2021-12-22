Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 4.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.66 and last traded at $124.66. 97 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 108,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

