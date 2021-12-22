Idena Price Reaches $0.13 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $351,116.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00244737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,179,590 coins and its circulating supply is 54,939,188 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

