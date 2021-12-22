IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

