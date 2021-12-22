Illuvium Market Cap Hits $742.16 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $1,154.41 or 0.02350663 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $742.16 million and $45.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

