ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.85 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,139,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a market cap of £18.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

