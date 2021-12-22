Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 144522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 546.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 356,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

