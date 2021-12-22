Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.50

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 144522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.
The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 546.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 356,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
