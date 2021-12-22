Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $438.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

