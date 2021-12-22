ING Groep NV Buys 170,082 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,082 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 165.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

