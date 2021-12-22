ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $99,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

