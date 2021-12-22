Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.69. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 9,433 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

