Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65.
- On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.
Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
