Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65.

On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.

Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,673. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

