Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Acquires 1,970 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CFO Bradford D. Dahms acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of THRX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 217,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,556. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

