Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $120,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00.

SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 1,032,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,636. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

