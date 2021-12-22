Insider Selling: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells 1,183,000 Shares of Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Hogarth sold 1,183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.79), for a total value of £6,979,700 ($9,221,429.52).

Shares of Tatton Asset Management stock remained flat at $GBX 580 ($7.66) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,422. Tatton Asset Management plc has a one year low of GBX 252 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of £341.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 572.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.