Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $204,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. 135,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.