InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,618. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.