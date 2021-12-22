International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

