Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of ITCI opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

