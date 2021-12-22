InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

