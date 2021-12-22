Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 4,784 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

