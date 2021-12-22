Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $109.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

