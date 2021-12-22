IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 4.2%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 32,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,262,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.