iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.93. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 77,947 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

