Iris Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IREN) Quiet Period To End on December 27th

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Iris Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

IREN stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

