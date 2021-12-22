Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.