Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,844,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.