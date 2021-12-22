Ironwood Financial llc Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,417 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 35,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

