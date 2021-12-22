Ironwood Financial llc Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

INTU traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

