iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.