iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,773,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,780,426 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

