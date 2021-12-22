iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Allworth Financial LP’s 4th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $394,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

