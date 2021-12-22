iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,523. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

