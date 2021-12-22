Jaguar Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 820 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 472,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

