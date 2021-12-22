Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $84,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

